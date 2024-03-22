Yandex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.
Yandex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.88. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter.
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.
