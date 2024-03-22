Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SGC

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ SGC opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.05 million, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aegis Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 147,929 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1,040.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.