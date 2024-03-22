Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Price Performance
UNB stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $137.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 19.89%.
Union Bankshares Company Profile
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
