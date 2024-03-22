Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

UNB stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $137.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 19.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 48.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

