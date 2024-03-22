StockNews.com Upgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to “Sell”

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

PPBI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65,694 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 320,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,477,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,564 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 438,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 136,581 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 72,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

