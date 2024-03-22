KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

KBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

KBR stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,823,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in KBR by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 97,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KBR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 230,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in KBR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

