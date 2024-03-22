Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.46. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $41.36.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $601.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

