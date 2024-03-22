Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Acquires £126,000 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Albert Gourley acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £126,000 ($160,407.38).
Trident Royalties Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of LON TRR opened at GBX 34 ($0.43) on Friday. Trident Royalties Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 29.60 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 55 ($0.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £99.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4,357.40 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59.
About Trident Royalties
