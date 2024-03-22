Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $2.10 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $132.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 9.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

