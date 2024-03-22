Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MARPS

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.15.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 93.01% and a net margin of 76.23%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.11%.

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.