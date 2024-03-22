Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAYN. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $60.01 on Monday. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Haynes International by 484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

