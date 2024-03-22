Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.86. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

