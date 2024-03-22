NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.
