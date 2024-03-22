Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $71.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNW. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.91.

PNW stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

