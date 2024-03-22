PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $190.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.77.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after acquiring an additional 987,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
