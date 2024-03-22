Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

NYSE:REED opened at $1.69 on Monday. Reed’s has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.14.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

