Unusual Machines, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Quiet Period Set To End on March 25th

Unusual Machines’ (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 25th. Unusual Machines had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Unusual Machines Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC opened at $1.79 on Friday. Unusual Machines has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.
Unusual Machines Company Profile
