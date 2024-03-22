Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of DB stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,411,000 after buying an additional 21,080,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,620,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,028,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,233,000 after buying an additional 3,196,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

