CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVV opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of -93.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

