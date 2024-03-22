Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.9 %

Enbridge stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.