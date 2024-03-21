Sunflower Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 368,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,982,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 843.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Chevron by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,658. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.04. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $287.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.