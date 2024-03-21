Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Visa by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Visa by 21.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,454,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,856,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,089 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.21. 2,923,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451,511. The company has a market capitalization of $532.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.16.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

