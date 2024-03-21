Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys 478 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.1% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $508.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,698,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,486,891. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.90 and a 12 month high of $523.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,412,404 shares of company stock valued at $643,112,573. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

