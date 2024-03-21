Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $190.38 and last traded at $189.55. Approximately 3,061,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,520,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

Boeing Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01, a PEG ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

