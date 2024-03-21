Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Gap Up to $1,276.00

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,276.00, but opened at $1,328.32. Broadcom shares last traded at $1,338.00, with a volume of 809,880 shares trading hands.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

The company has a market cap of $631.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,244.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,045.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 50.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

