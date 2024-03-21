Talbot Financial LLC Purchases 4,638 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.4% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 447,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 54,684 shares during the period. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,198,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $123.78. 1,611,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,583,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.49 billion, a PE ratio of 881.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

