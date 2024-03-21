Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.9% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,792,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,311,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.28 and a 1-year high of $155.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

