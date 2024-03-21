Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $525.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,664. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.09 and a 52 week high of $526.66. The stock has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

