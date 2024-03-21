RDA Financial Network Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $493.25. 2,065,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $454.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $507.45 and a 200 day moving average of $518.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

