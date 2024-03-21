Avity Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 4.2% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $46,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.37. The stock had a trading volume of 950,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,030. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.