Parkside Investments LLC Has $31.50 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $526.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,798. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.09 and a 1 year high of $526.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $499.92 and its 200-day moving average is $466.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

