Apeiron RIA LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.82. The company had a trading volume of 72,876,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,297,555. The company has a market cap of $550.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.31 and a 200 day moving average of $224.71.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

