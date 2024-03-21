PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Up 0.4%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $172.68 and last traded at $172.62. 704,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,989,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $237.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.