Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Constitution Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 523,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.03. 3,189,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,613,959. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $314.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

