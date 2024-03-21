Asio Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $526.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $391.09 and a 1-year high of $526.56. The company has a market capitalization of $407.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

