LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 515 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,009,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,495. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.