Fortress Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $489.05. 1,463,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,564. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $346.31 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $456.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $457.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

