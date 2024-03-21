IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $99.84 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $99,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $492.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,187. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $453.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

Get Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.