Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $775.92. 2,051,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,855. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $323.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $737.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

