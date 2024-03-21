CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $775.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,855. The company has a market capitalization of $737.25 billion, a PE ratio of 132.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $714.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.