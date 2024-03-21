Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,277,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,281,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

