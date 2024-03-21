369 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 369 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $7.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $511.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,936,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

