Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.00-14.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.70-10.80, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.35-2.40 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $9.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $478.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,680. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $300.78 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $503.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $142,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

