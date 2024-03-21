Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Up 3.7%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.45. 3,636,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 11,078,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Block Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,432,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

