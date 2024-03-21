FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.25-18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.35. The company issued revenue guidance of low single digit decline, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.21 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.00.

FedEx Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE FDX traded up $4.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,424,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,214. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.46. FedEx has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

