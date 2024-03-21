Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 971 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 22,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,412,404 shares of company stock worth $643,112,573 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $509.61. 5,460,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,483,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.73 and its 200 day moving average is $368.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $197.90 and a one year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

