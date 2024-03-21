Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lessened by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 4.1% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.69. 2,035,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $120.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.