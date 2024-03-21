LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,447,000 after acquiring an additional 309,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $6,474,602 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.23.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PSX traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $159.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,844. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

