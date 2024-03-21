TLW Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TLW Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 5.0% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.66. 6,252,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,770,560. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.