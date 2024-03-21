LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after buying an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after buying an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,411,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,408,559. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

View Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.