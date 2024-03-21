Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) & Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Head to Head Analysis

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Diversified Energy and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 3 9 6 0 2.17

Profitability

Range Resources has a consensus target price of $34.79, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Diversified Energy.

This table compares Diversified Energy and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A Range Resources 25.82% 15.87% 7.96%

Dividends

Diversified Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Range Resources pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversified Energy and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Energy $868.26 million 0.64 N/A N/A N/A Range Resources $3.37 billion 2.37 $871.14 million $3.54 9.34

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Energy.

Summary

Range Resources beats Diversified Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in August 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

